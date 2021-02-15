Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas on Valentine’s Day

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in UK for her upcoming project, shared a sweet post for husband Nick Jonas on Valentine’s Day and called him her ‘forever Valentine’



Tagging Nick Jonas, Priyanka in her Valentine’s Day post said, “My forever Valentine. I love you.”

She also revealed that she was missing the hubby on special occasion.

Sharing her photo with a couple of roses, Priyanka tagged Nick and said, “I wish you were here @nickjonas” followed by heart emoticon.

“Just a couple of roses..,” she added.

Nick Jonas dropped love emoticons on Priyanka’s endearing posts.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also extended sweet wishes and love to Priyanka, saying “thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace”

Sharing a throwback photo from their beach day, the Find You singer wrote, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace,” he said and added “I love you to the moon and back.”