Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas on Valentine’s Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas on Valentine’s Day

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in UK for her upcoming project, shared a sweet post for husband Nick Jonas on Valentine’s Day and called him her ‘forever Valentine’

Tagging Nick Jonas, Priyanka in her Valentine’s Day post said, “My forever Valentine. I love you.”

She also revealed that she was missing the hubby on special occasion.

Sharing her photo with a couple of roses, Priyanka tagged Nick and said, “I wish you were here @nickjonas” followed by heart emoticon.

“Just a couple of roses..,” she added.

Nick Jonas dropped love emoticons on Priyanka’s endearing posts.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also extended sweet wishes and love to Priyanka, saying “thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace”

Sharing a throwback photo from their beach day, the Find You singer wrote, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace,” he said and added “I love you to the moon and back.”

More From Entertainment:

What will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's second child's nationality be?

What will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's second child's nationality be?
John Oliver on the possibility of another pandemic and how to prevent it

John Oliver on the possibility of another pandemic and how to prevent it
Priyanka Chopra gives her two cents on nepotism debate in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gives her two cents on nepotism debate in Bollywood
Expert claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will welcome baby mid-year

Expert claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will welcome baby mid-year
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce engagement

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce engagement

Gigi Hadid pens a heartfelt note for Zayn Malik: 'I love you Valentine'

Gigi Hadid pens a heartfelt note for Zayn Malik: 'I love you Valentine'

Shahid Afridi wishes daughter Arwa on first birthday

Shahid Afridi wishes daughter Arwa on first birthday
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honoured Diana with pregnancy announcement

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honoured Diana with pregnancy announcement
Palace congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after pregnancy news

Palace congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after pregnancy news
Viola Davis opens up on the lack of freedom Black women are given on screen

Viola Davis opens up on the lack of freedom Black women are given on screen
Meghan and Harry are absolute soulmates, says photographer behind pregnancy shot

Meghan and Harry are absolute soulmates, says photographer behind pregnancy shot
'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Latest

view all