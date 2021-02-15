Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 15 2021
What will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's second child's nationality be?

Monday Feb 15, 2021

With the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, speculation has been rife as to what the nationality of the little one will be.

According to Daily Mail, in the event that their second child will be born in the United States, they then have the right for American citizenship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also said to have applied for dual citizenship for both the UK and US, automatically making the child British due to Harry’s citizenship. 

They are currently residing in California in their £11million mansion, since stepping down as royals last year. 

The couple revealed the big news about their second child on Valentine's Day, saying another baby royal is on the way. 

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday. 

