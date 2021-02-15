Can't connect right now! retry
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other on Valentine's Day

Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated Valentine’s Day in a way which left fans in stitches. 

The lovebirds took to their Instagram accounts to share hilarious social media posts for each other on the special occasion.

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Reynolds wrote which he shared with with a video of Lively enjoying a snow day on a sled and a loved-up photo of the couple.


Meanwhile, Lively also mirrored her hubby's humourous post. 

She shared a video of Reynolds helping her dye her hair as well as a loving photo of the adorable couple. 

"That time I [expletive] my hairdresser," the mom of three joked.



