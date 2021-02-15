Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 15 2021
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates 'bloody' Valentine's Day with Megan Fox

Monday Feb 15, 2021

While many people's idea of romance involves grand gestures, Machine Gun Kelley does it differently as he apparently uses blood.

Taking to Instagram in light of Valentine's Day, the singer, who is involved in a romantic relationship with Megan Fox, left fans with raised eyebrows as he shared a photo of what seems to be a small round vial of sorts with a drop of blood.

According to the caption, which read, "I wear your blood around my neck" it is his girlfriend's blood who he seemingly calls "My Bloody Valentine".

The move left mixed reactions among fans with some swooning over the gesture while others being uncomfortable by it.

Among the photos he also share adorable snaps of himself with the Transformers star. 

Take a look:



