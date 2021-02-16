'Justice League': Zack Snyder explains why he brought back Jared Leto's Joker to his film

Zack Snyder has shared the real reason to bring back Leto's version of the Clown Prince of Crime for at least one scene in his much-anticipated version of 'Justice League'.

The official trailer for 'The Snyder Cut' is out, which is filled with plenty of footage to get fans excited. The scene that got fans talking though was the face-off between Ben Affleck's Batman, and Jared Leto's Joker.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the renowned director shed lights on his decision to resurrection the controversial take on the character.

Snyder said: "The cool thing about the scene is that it’s Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," adding, "it’s Joker analysing Batman about who he is and what he is."

He continued: "That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together."

"It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

It was being expected that those two versions of the characters would never meet - especially when Joaquin Phoenix starred in 'Joker' and Robert Pattinson was cast in the new 'Batman film'.