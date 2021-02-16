Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Prince Harry confirmed his and Meghan Markle’s second child will be their last

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are elated to soon be welcoming a fourth member into their little family.

With their family expanding, the Duke of Sussex’s interview with conversationist Jane Goodall about his family plans with Meghan Markle, has reemerged on the internet.

Harry said in a Q&A, which appeared in British Vogue in September 2019, that he hopes to have “not too many” kinds.

"I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question," he said.

"I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” he said before getting interrupted by Goodall who said she hopes the couple won’t have “too many” kids.

He was quick to clarify: “Two maximum!”

On Sunday, the couple confirmed via their spokesperson that the two were expecting their second child: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

