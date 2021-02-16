Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Tom Holland spoke about ‘flirting’ with the idea of starting standup comedy

British actor Tom Holland is looking to twist things up a bit in his acting career.

The Spider-Man superstar spoke about ‘flirting’ with the idea of starting stand-up comedy or anything that ‘challenges’ him.

Speaking to Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, Holland said: "It could be a comedy, [or] again another dramatic movie with a character that's a huge departure from myself. A play — I'd love to get back on stage and perform on stage again. I'm kind of flirting with the idea of trying a bit of stand-up comedy, following my old man in his footsteps."

With his father being a comedian, Holland too wants a big change in his career.

"I'm sort of coming to the end of a chapter in my life and I'm very excited to see what the future holds. I'm also a little bit nervous to sort of step away from things, but as anything, I like to improvise and take things in my stride and just get on with it, really,” he said.

