Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Meesha Shafi slams those criticising PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Meesha Shafi weighs in on the backlash the creators of PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' have been receiving 

Meesha Shafi has condemned those bashing the official anthem of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth installment. 

The song, sung by famed artists Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and rappers Young Stunners, has received flak from internet users ever since it released.

Responding to all naysayers, Shafi took to Instagram to weigh in on the controversy.

 “Groove Mera isn’t just a musical win, it’s a win over classism," she wrote.

“Over post-colonial inferiority complex and a rigid system that favours only a selective few repeatedly,” she remarked, raising the curtains on the nepotistic ways some brands and platforms embrace Pakistani artists," the singer added.

“A shame that we deny ourselves a legendary talent like Naseebo Lal over these hang-ups,” added the Bijli Aye Ya Na Aye crooner. “Kudos to the whole team,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie

Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie
Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day

Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal
Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors
Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?

Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?
Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'

Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'
Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson

Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker make relationship Instagram official

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker make relationship Instagram official
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul cancels agreement with Pakistani company

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul cancels agreement with Pakistani company
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH

Latest

view all