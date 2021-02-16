Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Halsey receives love from beau Alev Aydin on Valentine’s Day

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Halsey celebrated her first Valentine's Day with Alev Aydin since they started dating in 2020

Halsey’s beau Alev Aydin made sure he didn’t leave any stones unturned on Valentine’s Day in telling his expected child’s mother that she’s the most special woman for him.

Aydin translated his feelings for his girlfriend Halsey by posting their black and white picture together on his Instagram. True to his passion, the screenwriter played with words and wrote the sweetest captions:

"My sun-kissed sweet — us back before bebek (Turkish for "baby) was on the way," he wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day to the baddest woman on the planet — I Love You!"

Shortly after, Halsey commented on the post with, "I love YOU my valentine!"

This is the first Valentine’s Day the couple is celebrating together since they started dating in 2020. A close friend of the pair told People, “They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy."

