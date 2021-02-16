James Corden touches on his dream of becoming ‘ripped’ like Dwayne Johnson

TV show host James Corden recently got candid about his desire to becoming ‘ripped’ and muscular like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The TV show host got candid during his interview with Oprah Winfrey on the WW Facebook page he was quoted saying, “My wife is planning a little circuit for us after this, so we do it together.”

“We do these weights and little runs and I moan about it constantly. In a year’s time we are all going to be so ripped. It will be crazy. I will be like The Rock.”

“As a man, it’s historically seen as [not] very [expletive] to say that you’re on a diet, or it’s not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health.”

“Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn’t matter what you look like, and all those things. I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and [expletive] thing you can do to say, ‘I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better’.”

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes.”