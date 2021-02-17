Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Salma Hayek lashes out at fans claiming she married for money

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Salma Hayek says 'there is a discrimination also to rich men'

Salma Hayek is calling out everyone who stated she tied the knot to a rich man for his money.

The Desperado actress opened up about her marriage to husband François-Henri Pinault on Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard.

To a question about Pinault having loads of money, Hayek said, "And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, [expletive]. Think what you want.' Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever.'"

She continued, "We're touching on a very interesting conversation. There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody's rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it [or] that in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconceptions and I heard them, by the way.

Pinault is the CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering and president of the holding company Groupe Artémis.

