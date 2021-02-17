Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Joe Russo clears the air around Captain America’s ‘branch reality’ in 'Endgame'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

While many superheroes faced a tragic end in Avengers: Endgame, Captain America’s storyline came to a fulfilling conclusion.

To recap, Steve Rogers aka Captain America decided to return the Infinity Stones by the end of the film and instead of returning immediately, he decided to spend his life with his true love, Peggy Carter.

This move became a hot topic of discussion amongst Marvel buffs when the film first released in 2019, as many wondered how Cap pulled it off.

And now, directors of the record-breaking blockbuster, Joe and Anthony Russo are here with some answers.

In an interview with Lights Camera Barstool podcast, Joe said: “One thing that’s clear that Anthony and I have discussed, I don’t know that we’ve discussed this publicly at all, but Cap would have had to have traveled back to the main timeline.”

“That’s something that, yes, he would have been in a branch reality and have had to have traveled back to the main timeline to give that shield to Sam Wilson,” he went on to say.

“In our internal logic that we defined in the room, that was the choice that we made. Based on everything that happened, he would have been in a branch reality and then had to have shifted over to this, so jumped from one to the other and handed the shield off,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day
Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post

Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post
Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer reflect on ‘What Other People Say’ music video

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer reflect on ‘What Other People Say’ music video
Check out Kylie Jenner's $76,000 pair of sandals

Check out Kylie Jenner's $76,000 pair of sandals
Tan France joins hands with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms for signature collection

Tan France joins hands with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms for signature collection

Salma Hayek lashes out at fans claiming she married for money

Salma Hayek lashes out at fans claiming she married for money

Mahira Khan opens up on why she kept her love life under wraps

Mahira Khan opens up on why she kept her love life under wraps
Meghan Markle’s father expresses hope to see his grandchildren one day despite row with Duchess

Meghan Markle’s father expresses hope to see his grandchildren one day despite row with Duchess
Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time

Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time
Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official

Latest

view all