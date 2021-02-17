Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Demands for Prince Harry to be sacked amid ‘constitutional crisis’ arise: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Demands for Prince Harry to be sacked amid ‘constitutional crisis’ arise: report

A royal commentator has come forward demanding Prince Harry’s right to a royal succession be stripped in light of new ‘constitutional crisis’.

This claim was brought forward by royal editor Robert Jobson from the Evening Standard.

During his appearance on BBC Breakfast he told listeners, "I think it's time the Royal Family woke up to the situation that [Meghan and Harry are] not coming back. They need to be taken out of the line of succession.”

"I also think that you've got to remember that, in this Covid pandemic, that we're only a couple of breaths away from a constitutional crisis. We have a very old Queen, both the Prince of Wales and Prince William have suffered with Covid."

"What would we have? Prince Harry as regent to Prince George? There are bigger issues here than personalities. What is the position in terms of the constitutional monarchy? It's not about personalities, it's a much more serious situation than that."

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift
Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'
Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’

Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family
Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach

Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach
A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report
TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air

TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air
'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests
Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Latest

view all