Demands for Prince Harry to be sacked amid ‘constitutional crisis’ arise: report

A royal commentator has come forward demanding Prince Harry’s right to a royal succession be stripped in light of new ‘constitutional crisis’.

This claim was brought forward by royal editor Robert Jobson from the Evening Standard.

During his appearance on BBC Breakfast he told listeners, "I think it's time the Royal Family woke up to the situation that [Meghan and Harry are] not coming back. They need to be taken out of the line of succession.”

"I also think that you've got to remember that, in this Covid pandemic, that we're only a couple of breaths away from a constitutional crisis. We have a very old Queen, both the Prince of Wales and Prince William have suffered with Covid."

"What would we have? Prince Harry as regent to Prince George? There are bigger issues here than personalities. What is the position in terms of the constitutional monarchy? It's not about personalities, it's a much more serious situation than that."