Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey near, concerns are growing over the fact that the tell-all will be the "final straw" which will see the couple out for good.

A Daily Telegraph commentator shared that the monarchy had left its doors open for Prince Harry in case he ever wanted to return to his royal duties but it seems that the palace is looking to revoke their decision.

"The Oprah interview could turn out to be the final straw. Until now, the Windsor’s have treated Harry with kid gloves, leaving the door open for him to resume Royal duties if things went wrong," the commentator said.

"Yesterday, Palace sources suggested the Sussexes are set to lose their last Royal patronages, a mark of displeasure if it’s true.

"How much longer can they hang onto their Royal titles if they use them to become talk-show-circuit celebs, undermining the monarchy that made them?"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'
Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach

Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach
A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report
TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air

TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air
'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests
Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day
Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer unveil emotional train journey in music video

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer unveil emotional train journey in music video
Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post

Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post

Latest

view all