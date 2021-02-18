Taylor Swift on finding the courage to vocalize her political beliefs

American singer Taylor Swift is opening up about how her boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired her to become more politically vocal.



In a chat with Vanity Fair via email, the folklore hit maker, 31, revealed how she was always told to stay out of politics, being a country singer and how all of that changed when she met the British actor.

"As a country musician, I was always told it's better to stay out of [politics]. The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself,” she said.

"I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out. I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand,” she continued.

"I'm proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time,” she added.

"I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” Swift said.

She went on to talk about her song Only the Young and how she found the courage to write that song when Republican congresswoman Marsha Blackburn won in spite of Swift appealing to her voters.

"Almost the entire process of creating that song, I was fighting back tears because I was so sad about the results of the midterm elections in my state and the losses faced by superb Democratic candidates in states like Georgia and Texas,” she said.