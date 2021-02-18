Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan recreates 'pawri ho rahi hai' viral video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Pakistan's favorite superstar Mahira Khan on Thursday took the internet by storm by recreating famous 'pawry ho rahi hai' video. 

The Raees actress posted the video on her Instagram which also featured a couple of her friends.

"Myyyy new jam You’re suppaaa my love  @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen," she captioned her post while tagging the social media influencer who made the original video.

Earlier, the video was created by several Indian celebrities including Raneeb Hooda and Varun Dhawan.


