entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi nicknames her unborn child to tribute him

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Australian television star Bindi Irwin said she and her husband Chandler Powell are in the process of picking up a good name for their incoming baby. But, selecting a nickname is a done deal for them, especially when it reminds her of her late father.

Talking to local media, It's the Irwins star said they are in wait for the baby to come in their hands then they will name her in order to "make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly."


The couple said they are looking for inspiration from history on both side of the families.

But, they have a chosen a special nickname inspired by her late father, Steve Irwin, commonly known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter.’ He was a television personality and a wildlife expert. In 2006, he died after being injured with a stingray barb while filming The Crocodile Hunter in the Great Barrier Reef.


The 22-year-old said they refer to their upcoming newborn as "Baby Wildlife Warrior" to honour her father’s legacy.

She said her father was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior’ which means, according to her is ‘to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves."

"We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place."

