Friday Feb 19 2021
Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Turkish star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun who turned 26 on Thursday.

Sharing a lovely picture with Gulsim in her Instagram story, the Mehar Posh actress wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful friend @gyulsim”.

Ayeza Khan also showered love on the birthday girl with a heart emoticon.

Gulsim and Ayeza recently collaborated for their project for a Pakistani brand and they shared stunning photos and video on their respective social media handle.

Ayeza Khan recently visited Turkey where she met Gulsim Ali.

Meanwhile, Gulsim took to Instagram and thanked all her fans and friends for their love and good wishes.


