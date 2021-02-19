Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

To All the Boys movies enriched my Vietnamese identity: Lana Candor

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Hollywood star Lana Candor expressed gratitude over portraying the role of a Korean character Lara Jean in the movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

In the movie, Lara takes a family vacation to Korea in a bid to reconnect with her late mother.

Similarly, Lana took a trip to her native country Vietnam with former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2019 to promote girls’ education.

"When we landed my skin, my hair, my vision, every part of my physical being felt it knew it was in the environment where I was born," she told People.

"My hair looked so good!"

Part of the trip included a visit to the orphanage where she and her older brother Artie were adopted from.

"We retraced our steps, my parents' steps to finding us. We went back to the orphanage and we met the manager of the orphanage. He's the one that gave Artie and I away to our parents," she recalls.

"We saw every part of our past life. And if it wasn't for To All the Boys, I don't think Mrs. Obama would have asked me [on the trip]."

"The people that come up to me, they share with me their experience in high school and about how they felt seen and represented in the movies," she says.

"My identity has deeply been enriched because of these experiences. I feel more connected to my community than ever before."

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde romance intensifies as duo gets serious

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde romance intensifies as duo gets serious

Lil Nas X gets candid about tumultuous journey with mental health

Lil Nas X gets candid about tumultuous journey with mental health

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday
‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52

‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday
Justin and Hailey Bieber sell their Beverly Hills mansion at a loss

Justin and Hailey Bieber sell their Beverly Hills mansion at a loss
Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi nicknames her unborn child to tribute him

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi nicknames her unborn child to tribute him
Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement

Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement
Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man

Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man
Scarlett Johansson’s spouse Colin Jost says made 'right decision' to marry her

Scarlett Johansson’s spouse Colin Jost says made 'right decision' to marry her
American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

Scotland's showman Craig Ferguson expresses joy over being 29 years sober

Scotland's showman Craig Ferguson expresses joy over being 29 years sober

Latest

view all