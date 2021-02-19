Taylor Swift joins Haim sisters for remix of ‘Gasoline’

Taylor Swift joins Haim sisters for remix of their ‘Gasoline’

Taylor Swift has joined Haim sisters for the remix of their song Gasoline and brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to it.



Haim, a group made up of three sisters from Los Angeles, announced the release of the remix on Friday.

The band said, “gasoline (feat. taylor swift) + 3 am (feat. thundercat) out now!!”

“since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us,” the sisters said.

Sharing Haim’s tweet, Taylor Swift joked she is now the fourth Haim sister after she joined all female pop rock band for remix of Gasoline.



Taylor Swift said “Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need.”