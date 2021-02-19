Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift joins Haim sisters for remix of ‘Gasoline’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Taylor Swift joins Haim sisters for remix of their ‘Gasoline’

Taylor Swift has joined Haim sisters for the remix of their song Gasoline and brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to it.

Haim, a group made up of three sisters from Los Angeles, announced the release of the remix on Friday.

The band said, “gasoline (feat. taylor swift) + 3 am (feat. thundercat) out now!!”

“since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us,” the sisters said.

Sharing Haim’s tweet, Taylor Swift joked she is now the fourth Haim sister after she joined all female pop rock band for remix of Gasoline.

Taylor Swift said “Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need.”

More From Entertainment:

KP govt releases funds to buy ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar

KP govt releases funds to buy ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar
Queen Elizabeth strips Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of royal titles, Buckingham Palace confirms

Queen Elizabeth strips Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of royal titles, Buckingham Palace confirms
Meghan Markle's half sister recalls last conversation with her in bombshell tell-all

Meghan Markle's half sister recalls last conversation with her in bombshell tell-all
Kim Kardashian 'extremely stressed out' over Kanye West divorce drama

Kim Kardashian 'extremely stressed out' over Kanye West divorce drama
Priyanka Chopra memoir ‘Unfinished’ becomes New York bestseller in a week

Priyanka Chopra memoir ‘Unfinished’ becomes New York bestseller in a week
Halsey reveals pregnancy has 'leveled her perception of gender entirely'

Halsey reveals pregnancy has 'leveled her perception of gender entirely'
To All the Boys movies enriched my Vietnamese identity: Lana Candor

To All the Boys movies enriched my Vietnamese identity: Lana Candor

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde romance intensifies as they jet off to London together

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde romance intensifies as they jet off to London together

Lil Nas X gets candid about tumultuous journey with mental health

Lil Nas X gets candid about tumultuous journey with mental health

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday
‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52

‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday

Latest

view all