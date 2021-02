Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise as brand ambassador.

This was announced by Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi in a social media post.

"WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he captioned a picture of the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress.

Esra Bilgic essayed role of Halime Sultan, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul, in the hit historical series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.