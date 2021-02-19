John Legend recalls fond memories of playing piano at four

John Legend admitted that he grew up in a house where piano existed

John Legend was merely a four-year-old boy when he got enthralled by the magic of playing the piano, and he hasn’t stopped ever since.



The All Of Me hitmaker recently sat down with the grammy-nominated rising star D Smoke in one of the episodes of Facebook Watch's Forward: The Future of Black Music.

The discourse on the show has been about the commemoration of Black History Month. Legend admitted that he grew up in a house where piano existed. It didn’t take much time for him to get fascinated by the magic of playing at an early age.

“Probably a lot like you, we had a piano in our house growing up," Legend said. "I saw it there and I was like, 'Well, obviously it's meant to be played.”



After getting piano lessons at 4, the hitmaker was inspired by his grandmother who helped him in gathering self-confidence.

“My grandmother was our church organist and she started to show me how to play gospel music when I was like 7 or 8," he added. "I had gotten to the point where I could play for the church, wasn't that great."