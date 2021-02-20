Samara Weaving to play lead role in TV series adopted from Holly Madison's book

American model and television personality, Holly Madison’s bestselling book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, has been adopted by Sony Pictures Television as a limited series.



The Independent Studio has cast Australian actress and model Samara Weaving to play the lead role in a project that is envisioned to be a limited series. Australian writer has been hired to adapt the book for scripting.



The project will be executive produced by Sony TV-based Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz and their Olive Bridge Entertainment banner. Madison herself is involved in the production.

Madison’s book stayed atop the New York Times’ best-seller list for several weeks after it came out in the markets in 2015.

Her book dissects the Playboy world and highlights what it actually means - a world where high-aiming women found themselves manipulated, controlled and abused by the machine.

Being one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends, Madison is no stranger to television. She starred in E!'s reality series The Girls Next Door and also had her own show, Holly's World that lasted for two seasons on E!.

She got her second book, The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention published in 2016. The book narrates her life in Las Vegas.