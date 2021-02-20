Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to make film about their exit, says Robert Lacey

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after bidding farewell to the British royal family forever are said to be plotting a major move regarding their past royal lives.

If claims by an expert are to be believed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to produce a tell-all documentary with Netflix.

Acclaimed royal author Robert Lacey gave an interview to Sky News where he revealed how "there will definitely be at least one documentary to come from Netflix" that dives deep into the Sussex’s royal drama.

"I would go easy there on the idea of a tell-all interview with Oprah. I think they won't be telling all to Oprah,” he said.

"They have signed a contract with Netflix, which is bigger than their friendship with Oprah Winfrey,” he continued.

"As I understand it, there will definitely be at least one documentary to come from Netflix in which they will talk about things like the wedding, what it meant to them, and also why they moved on from this to what they want to do. Maybe they arranged the interview so they could say what they wanted to say before the palace did,” he added.

“We had this date previous to today where the Queen was going to review what the position of the Sussexes would be. If you are looking at a half-hearted explanation of what has happened today, they jumped before they were pushed,” Lacey said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince George echoes Prince Harry by displaying a similar trait

Prince George echoes Prince Harry by displaying a similar trait
‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993

‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as David Letterman steps into her birthday show

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as David Letterman steps into her birthday show
Daniel Radcliffe ‘embarrassed’ by his early acting credits on ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe ‘embarrassed’ by his early acting credits on ‘Harry Potter’
How Kim Kardashian feels after ending 7-year marriage with Kanye West

How Kim Kardashian feels after ending 7-year marriage with Kanye West
All-smiles Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for successful debut of Young Rock

All-smiles Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for successful debut of Young Rock
Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day virtual gig breaks TikTok record

Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day virtual gig breaks TikTok record
Upcoming Netflix movie The Adam Project is a time travel sci-fi comedy

Upcoming Netflix movie The Adam Project is a time travel sci-fi comedy
Julia Roberts and Sean Penn gear up to film their political thriller 'Gaslit' in Australia

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn gear up to film their political thriller 'Gaslit' in Australia
Crime drama Criminal Minds in the works for Paramount Plus

Crime drama Criminal Minds in the works for Paramount Plus

Latest

view all