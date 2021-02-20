Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson candid dating advice on Khloe Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson candid dating advice on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sat down for a candid chat on dating and relationships with Tristan Thompson just recently.

The conversation initially began on the KUWTK season 20 preview when Kim got candid about Tristan and Khloe Kardashian's dating history.

There she revealed, “I don't even think it's to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

At this point Tristan jumped in to say, "She's carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts.” After all, "You're never gonna get to the finish line if you're trying to always please the masses. You just gotta live for yourself."

During his conversation with the beauty mogul Tristan even referenced Kim’s relationship with Kanye and added, "Like Ye, he don't give a [expletive] if you like him or not. But guess what, he's happy and he's gonna do it his way and you're gonna like him or not.e”``3

“That's why I respect him. You're gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it's either people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you're going to die doing it your way...That's my mentality. And she's gotta understand it too."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West would not run for presidential race to save his marriage

Kanye West would not run for presidential race to save his marriage
Justin Bieber gears up for 2021 Kids' Choice Awards performance

Justin Bieber gears up for 2021 Kids' Choice Awards performance
Prince Charles visits ailing Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles visits ailing Prince Philip in hospital

Two Ertugrul Alps arrive in Pakistan

Two Ertugrul Alps arrive in Pakistan

Kristen Bell touches on the heightened shock of grief amid a pandemic

Kristen Bell touches on the heightened shock of grief amid a pandemic
Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings

Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings
Kristen Bell reflects upon the importance of praising frontline workers

Kristen Bell reflects upon the importance of praising frontline workers
Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life
Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess
Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Latest

view all