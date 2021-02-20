Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson candid dating advice on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sat down for a candid chat on dating and relationships with Tristan Thompson just recently.

The conversation initially began on the KUWTK season 20 preview when Kim got candid about Tristan and Khloe Kardashian's dating history.

There she revealed, “I don't even think it's to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

At this point Tristan jumped in to say, "She's carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts.” After all, "You're never gonna get to the finish line if you're trying to always please the masses. You just gotta live for yourself."

During his conversation with the beauty mogul Tristan even referenced Kim’s relationship with Kanye and added, "Like Ye, he don't give a [expletive] if you like him or not. But guess what, he's happy and he's gonna do it his way and you're gonna like him or not.e”``3

“That's why I respect him. You're gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it's either people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you're going to die doing it your way...That's my mentality. And she's gotta understand it too."