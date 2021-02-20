Kanye West would not run for presidential race to save his marriage

Kanye West believes 2020 presidential run served as the last straw in his relationship with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West thinks his controversial run for presidency in 2020 cost him his marriage and family life.



After the unexpected twist of events in the later of 2020 when Kanye West signed up to run for the president of the United States, it came as a shock to both his family and the Americans.

In retrospect, Kanye believes that decision served as the last straw in his relationship with the Keeping Up With Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the couple has reported that Kanye is blaming himself for the ordeal.

"He's in that place of ‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn't done that.' He's processing things." the source revealed to PEOPLE.

"He thinks that the presidential run was the straw that broke the camel's back. Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage," the insider added.