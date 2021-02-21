Can't connect right now! retry
After Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s military titles in jeopardy

After Prince Harry, Prince Andrew is facing calls of getting his military titles stripped over the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

The Duke of York had stepped down as a working member of the royal family after his train wreck of an interview on Newsnight where he spoke about his relationship with the late convicted rapist.

And now, after the Duke of Sussex lost all his honourary military titles, many pointed out that Andrew should be next.

Royal author and historian Professor Kate William wrote on Twitter: “Any news on Prince Andrew relinquishing his military titles? Or is it just something that people want to see taken from Harry?”

“Most of these military titles require events of their royals 2-3 times a year. They’re online now. When we go back, Harry can come over or still do via Zoom. There’s no practical reason he should lose them. Other royals who work have military titles, eg Prince Michael,” added William.

“Harry holds the services very dear. He set up the Invictus Games. The servicemen and women he meet love him. People want to see him punished instead of standing up for his wife,” she said.

One user responded to her saying: “They should be taken from him he is a disgrace but Harry is not.”

