Elizabeth Olsen credits Scarlett Johansson for evolving female-led stories in MCU

American actor Elizabeth Olsen who has shot to fame as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spoke about female-led superhero films.

During her interview on Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast, the star of Wanda Vision credited Scarlett Johansson—who plays Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in the MCU—as the enabler of the evolution in the women-led superhero stories.

“I think it starts with Scarlett, Scarlett Johansson. She’s a very powerful, talented woman in the MCU and I believe that she— You know, maybe she didn’t have the first franchise film. But she really created that space. She’s quite a pioneer who takes up space and gets heard and does it elegantly and with a lot of intelligence,” Olsen said.

“I really do think that when it comes to the female presence, I feel like Scarlett was welcomed into the door in the Iron Man films and really busted it down,” she added.

She also dubbed Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige as a “good listener” who tries to make representation matter in the MCU.