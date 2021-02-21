Mahira Khan welcomes Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to Zalmi family

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan welcomed Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to the Zalmi family after the latter was named brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture with caption, “From now on, I’m a part of the Zalmi family.”

Tagging Mahira Khan, Esra said, “So proud to be supporting the team with you.”



She also said the same words in Urdu language.

Commenting on the post, Mahira showered love on Esra Bilgic and welcomed her to the fold.

The Raees actress wrote, “Welcome to the Zalmi family” followed by heart-eyed emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.