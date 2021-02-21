Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 21 2021
This is Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

While it comes to no surprise that Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte share certain traits, it turns out that their eating habits too have parallels.

During a 2019 visit to a primary school to support children's mental week, the Duchess of Cambridge shared how she and her then three-year-old daughter share their love for the same snack.

While Kate had told the children about the drawbacks of sugary foods she also mentioned that she and her daughter loved to munch on olives. 

"Charlotte loves olives," she said and also shared that her daughter enjoyed cooking. 

The Duchess also shared the little children that Prince George and Charlotte's favourite dish was "cheesy pasta".

