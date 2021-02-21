Kate Hudson addresses her role in ‘Music’ backlash: ‘ I feel terrible’

Actor Kate Hudson has come forward to shed light on Sia’s new film Music and the role she played in its creation

For those unversed, Music is one of Sia’s newest creations and details the life of an autistic teen, played by neurotypical Maddie Ziegler.

After many autistic artists and non-profit organizations sounded off their displeasure over the disrespect, Hudson came forward to admit, “I think when people see the film, they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it.”

She told Jimmy Kimmel, “But it is an important conversation to have, not just about this movie, but as a whole, you know, about representation. For me, when I hear that there’s anybody that feels left out, I feel terrible.”



She also made it clear that, “it’s not a soundbite conversation. It’s an ongoing, important dialogue to be had about neurotypical actors playing neurodivergent characters.”