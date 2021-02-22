Can't connect right now! retry
Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'

American actor Mia Farrow is looking back at her split with Woody Allen and the media storm that erupted over the sexual abuse claims placed against him.

The 76-year-old actor spoke about her 85-year-old ex-husband in Sunday’s premiere episode of the HBO docuseries, Allen v. Farrow.

"That's the great regret of my life, that I wasn't perceptive enough. It's my fault. I brought this guy into my family. There's nothing I can do to take that away,” she said.

"I get why people can't believe it because who on Earth could believe that of Woody Allen? I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. Everybody admired Woody so much, loved him, and I did too,” she went on to say.

The famed director has denied allegations of sexual abuse placed against him by Mia’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

The documentary draws a line between the alleged abuse of Dylan and Allen's relationship with the adoptive daughter of his then-partner Mia Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn, who is now his wife.

More generally, the series examines his attraction to young girls. The documentary cites court documents and testimony indicating that Allen had sexual relations with Soon-Yi while she was a minor.

Sixteen when they met, she is now 50; Allen is 35 years her senior.

On top of those disturbing elements, Allen v. Farrow details Allen's supposed penchant for manipulation -- in particular of the press -- as he sought to undercut the damaging accusations and discredit Mia Farrow.

The film strongly implies that he might have successfully derailed the two official investigations into the matter, neither of which resulted in charges being filed.

