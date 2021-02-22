Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case

A tentative settlement over sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against James Franco

Hollywood star James Franco’s sexual misconduct case of 2019 has reached a settlement on Saturday.

According to documents obtained by E! News, a tentative settlement over sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against the 127 Hours actor was reached.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys claimed the agreement will be "further memorialized in a Joint Stipulation of Settlement to be filed with the Court at a later date."

Franco was accused of sexual misconduct back by his four female students and one other woman back in 2018. Their accounts were publicized in The Los Angeles Times.

While none of them took legal action, they were in pursuit of an apology as well as real change. However, two years later, one of the original accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and another student named Toni Gaal slapped him with a lawsuit for engaging in "widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects."