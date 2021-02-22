Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

A tentative settlement over sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against James Franco

Hollywood star James Franco’s sexual misconduct case of 2019 has reached a settlement on Saturday.

According to documents obtained by E! News, a tentative settlement over sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against the 127 Hours actor was reached.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys claimed the agreement will be "further memorialized in a Joint Stipulation of Settlement to be filed with the Court at a later date."

Franco was accused of sexual misconduct back by his four female students and one other woman back in 2018. Their accounts were publicized in The Los Angeles Times.

While none of them took legal action, they were in pursuit of an apology as well as real change. However, two years later, one of the original accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and another student named Toni Gaal slapped him with a lawsuit for engaging in "widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects."

More From Entertainment:

Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'

Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Britney Spears demands apology from Ted Cruz in rib-tickling ‘SNL’ spoof

Britney Spears demands apology from Ted Cruz in rib-tickling ‘SNL’ spoof
Gigi Hadid turns her office into daughter Khai's playroom

Gigi Hadid turns her office into daughter Khai's playroom
Elton John gushes over singer Olly Alexander, compares him to Freddie Mercury

Elton John gushes over singer Olly Alexander, compares him to Freddie Mercury
Khloe Kardashian gets engaged to boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian gets engaged to boyfriend Tristan Thompson?
'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star welcomes Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star welcomes Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement left Queen Elizabeth heartbroken: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement left Queen Elizabeth heartbroken: report
Insiders warn Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview may force the Firm into hiding

Insiders warn Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview may force the Firm into hiding
Prince Charles worries fans with impromptu hospital visit to Prince Philip

Prince Charles worries fans with impromptu hospital visit to Prince Philip
'Eminem cancelled' campaign foiled by fans of Detroit rapper

'Eminem cancelled' campaign foiled by fans of Detroit rapper
‘Pwari ho rai hai’ Dananeerr becomes Zalmi official

‘Pwari ho rai hai’ Dananeerr becomes Zalmi official

Latest

view all