Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing headaches’ with hopes of UK visit next year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly expressed their desire to fly back to the UK next year for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



As UK gears up to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth on the throne next year, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly ‘causing a headache’ with an ‘awkward’ wish for him and Meghan to be included.

The couple’s desire to attend is causing problems for Buckingham Palace, if reports are to be believed.

The Sun cited an insider, saying: “Harry wants to be there. It is already causing a headache and is going to be very awkward.”

“Where will they be positioned if they turn up? What events can they attend? Will we put them on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast? This is a celebration for the Queen’s 70 years of service to the nation and should not be overshadowed. There are now so many questions about what to do with Harry and Meghan,” said the source.