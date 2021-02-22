Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani

Laurel Marsden has jumped aboard the project as Zoe Zimmer, alongside Iman Vellani

The Ms. Marvel family has welcomed its newest cast member as the series goes on floor.

American actor Laurel Marsden has jumped aboard the project as Zoe Zimmer, alongside Iman Vellani who plays the lead role of the teenage superhero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

The news was broken by Deadline as the report detailed Marsden’s character being a frenemy to Kamala, as the popular mean girl at her high school.

Zimmer was introduced in the Ms. Marvel world in 2014’s Ms. Marvel No. 3 from scribe G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona.

The series will be getting released later this year on Disney+.