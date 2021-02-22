Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Laurel Marsden has jumped aboard the project as Zoe Zimmer, alongside Iman Vellani

The Ms. Marvel family has welcomed its newest cast member as the series goes on floor.

American actor Laurel Marsden has jumped aboard the project as Zoe Zimmer, alongside Iman Vellani who plays the lead role of the teenage superhero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

The news was broken by Deadline as the report detailed Marsden’s character being a frenemy to Kamala, as the popular mean girl at her high school.

Zimmer was introduced in the Ms. Marvel world in 2014’s Ms. Marvel No. 3 from scribe G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona.

The series will be getting released later this year on Disney+.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco

Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco
Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split

Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split
Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing headaches’ with hopes of UK visit next year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing headaches’ with hopes of UK visit next year
Prince William wants to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and move on from past drama

Prince William wants to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and move on from past drama
Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case

Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case
Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'

Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Britney Spears demands apology from Ted Cruz in rib-tickling ‘SNL’ spoof

Britney Spears demands apology from Ted Cruz in rib-tickling ‘SNL’ spoof
Gigi Hadid turns her office into daughter Khai's playroom

Gigi Hadid turns her office into daughter Khai's playroom
Elton John gushes over singer Olly Alexander, compares him to Freddie Mercury

Elton John gushes over singer Olly Alexander, compares him to Freddie Mercury
Khloe Kardashian gets engaged to boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian gets engaged to boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Latest

view all