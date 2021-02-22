Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco

Prince William wants to mend his relationship with Prince Harry regarding 'family matters'

Prince William is extremely shocked and sad after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told the Queen they will not be returning to the royal family.

Despite all the drama, the Duke of Cambridge wants to move forward and rebuild his relationship with his brother.

According to sources, William wants to mend his relationship with Harry regarding “family matters”.

An insider told The Telegraph: “There is hope that they can all move forward now these loose ends have been tied up once and for all.

"The (one year) review had been hanging over both sides for some time but now it has finally been resolved, it allows all parties to work on purely family matters."

Another aide added: "Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother.

“They had shared everything about their lives - an office, a foundation, meetings together most days - and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."

