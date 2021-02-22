Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas posts hilarious picture to wish Sophie Turner happy birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished Sophie Turner through their Instagram accounts in special ways

Nick Jonas posted an endearingly hilarious picture from his wedding to wish his sister-in-law Sophie Turner on her birthday.

The Game of Thrones star celebrated her 25th birthday on February 21. On this occasion, iconic couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished the star through their Instagram accounts in special ways.

While Priyanka merely shared a picture on her IG story with a “Happy Birthday @sophiet”, it was Nick Jonas who went out of his way to make the birthday girl laugh on her special day.

The Jealous singer shared a selfie from his wedding in 2018 in which Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are garbed in fancy Indian clothes, while Nick Jonas is wearing a white sherwani with Priyanka’s head leaning on his shoulder. 

Sophie’s expressions in the picture are simply hilarious.


More From Entertainment:

Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death

Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death
Prince William gives health update on Prince Philip

Prince William gives health update on Prince Philip

Priyanka Chopra ex-manager exposes her 'unprofessionalism' as a Bollywood newbie

Priyanka Chopra ex-manager exposes her 'unprofessionalism' as a Bollywood newbie
Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’
Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy

Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy
What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit

What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit
Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane
Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco

Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco
Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani

Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani
Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split

Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split
Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Latest

view all