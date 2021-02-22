Nick Jonas posts hilarious picture to wish Sophie Turner happy birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished Sophie Turner through their Instagram accounts in special ways

Nick Jonas posted an endearingly hilarious picture from his wedding to wish his sister-in-law Sophie Turner on her birthday.



The Game of Thrones star celebrated her 25th birthday on February 21. On this occasion, iconic couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished the star through their Instagram accounts in special ways.

While Priyanka merely shared a picture on her IG story with a “Happy Birthday @sophiet”, it was Nick Jonas who went out of his way to make the birthday girl laugh on her special day.

The Jealous singer shared a selfie from his wedding in 2018 in which Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are garbed in fancy Indian clothes, while Nick Jonas is wearing a white sherwani with Priyanka’s head leaning on his shoulder.

Sophie’s expressions in the picture are simply hilarious.



