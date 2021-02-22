Can't connect right now! retry
Brits lash out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Megxit: 'We feel deceived'

More than half of the Brits confessed they refuse to watch Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to see their interview with Oprah on air, many Brits have made their feelings quite clear on how they feel about the couple “betraying” the British Monarchy.

The interview will be aired in the first week of March but it’s already causing tension in the air. 

After a poll conducted by The Sun, more than half of the Brits confessed they refuse to watch the interview and would rather switch the channel than hear a word of it.

The people of Britain consider Harry and Meghan to be “highly disrespectful” towards the Queen and want to have nothing to do with them anymore.

According to the poll by Megxit, only 27% of the nation is planning to give the interview a chance.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a statement from the Buckingham Palace said after Harry and Meghan informed the Queen they have no plans of returning in the royal fold.

