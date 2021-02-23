Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Hailey Bieber puts on stylish display in leather suit during outing with friend

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Hailey Bieber left onlookers in awe as she appeared in an orange leather suit with her best friend Justine Skye on Monday.

The supermodel was looking stunning in the chic outfit as she stepped out to have dinner with her pal at a restaurant in NYC.

Justin Bieber's sweetheart was a sight to behold as she left the restaurant, looking fabulous with her beachy waves that cascaded down her shoulders. 

The 24-year-old model also rocked heels and carried a small leather purse to give a perfect look to her personality.

Hailey Bieber also sported a red face mask to protect herself and others from the Covid-19, while Justine was spotted embracing an edgier vibe with her all-black look.

