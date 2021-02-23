Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill over distasteful lyric on late Kobe Bryant

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Vanessa Bryant, widow of late LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant, expressed her distaste over a Meek Mill lyric which targeted her late husband.

She took to her Instagram Story and called out the Grammy-nominated rapper after an unreleased collab with Lil Baby leaked online which is allegedly titled Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).

"Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," the lyric read, referring to the helicopter crash which killed her husband and daughter Gianna in Calabasas one year ago. 

Her post made it clear that she did not appreciate the rapper's lyric and in turn said that he "can do better". 

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," she wrote. 

"I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Following the mention, Meek to Twitter and wrote a statement however, it is unclear if he is referring to Vanessa.  

"I'm going back savage in this [expletive] ya feelings!" he wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stunned after snatching key titles, says insider

Queen leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stunned after snatching key titles, says insider
Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North knew about divorce of her parents

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North knew about divorce of her parents
Netflix to drop documentary on college admissions scandal

Netflix to drop documentary on college admissions scandal
Tom Holland reveals how he hilariously botched his ‘Star Wars’ audition

Tom Holland reveals how he hilariously botched his ‘Star Wars’ audition

Kate Winslet looks back at how tabloids tore her apart with ‘cruel’ coverage

Kate Winslet looks back at how tabloids tore her apart with ‘cruel’ coverage

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar lashes out at a female journalist yet again

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar lashes out at a female journalist yet again
Woody Allen calls ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘hatchet job’ as it explores his sexual abuse case

Woody Allen calls ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘hatchet job’ as it explores his sexual abuse case
Prince Harry faces demands of getting removed from line of succession

Prince Harry faces demands of getting removed from line of succession

Kim Kardashian shares emotional birthday note for late father Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares emotional birthday note for late father Robert Kardashian
Harry Shearer steps down from lending voice to black ‘Simpsons’ character

Harry Shearer steps down from lending voice to black ‘Simpsons’ character
Queen, Kate Middleton schedule TV special the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview

Queen, Kate Middleton schedule TV special the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview
Daft Punk have split up after 28 years, confirms publicist

Daft Punk have split up after 28 years, confirms publicist

Latest

view all