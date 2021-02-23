Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kate Winslet revealed how Hollywood slammed her for being slightly overweight

Kate Winslet has been under staunch criticism because of her weight and the actress has always been vocal about it.



The Titanic starlet recently revealed how Hollywood slammed her for being slightly overweight.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Winslet said, "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."

Calling out all tabloids, she added, "It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me. I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was!"

"They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read," she continued. "But it also made me feel so… so moved. By how different it is now."