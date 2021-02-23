Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire

It seems that Kris Jenner is also keen on starting her own business.

According to People, the family matriarch is set on launching her own beauty empire as she trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare" on February 10.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is looking to provide a range of beauty products that are included but not limited to cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances.

Kris has yet to address the public about her plans for the new venture.