Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

It seems that Kris Jenner is also keen on starting her own business.

According to People, the family matriarch is set on launching her own beauty empire as she trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare" on February 10.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is looking to provide a range of beauty products that are included but not limited to cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances.

Kris has yet to address the public about her plans for the new venture. 

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' clap back to Queen

Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast

Mandy Moore comes to terms on not having home birth

Shailene Woodley spills inside details about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirms saying yes to Aaron Rodgers

When is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's second baby due? Find out

