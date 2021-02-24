You will love Billie Eilish frolicking around on California beach

American singer Billie Eilish was lately seen enjoying at the beach with her brother Finneas O'Connell. She ran around with her pitbull pups on Sunday.



The 19-year-old singer has been busy with the upcoming documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

The overjoyed multi-Grammy award-winning singer played around with her dogs Shark and Peaches at the beach in Malibu along with her collaborator brother and his girlfriend Claudio Sulewski.

Billie Eilish was casually dressed in cream-coloured sweatsuit with hiked up pants for her to enjoy the crashing surf at the picturesque Southern California beach.

The teen icon was wearing a black knit beanie that hid her signature fluorescent green roots. She also sported a facemask when she neared others. Left alone with the family, the teen tugged down her mask to enjoy the surfing waves.

Billie has a reason to be happy about as she dropped on Monday the live audio performance of her song ilomilo.