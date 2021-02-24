Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie stayed in touch throughout their pregnancies

While it was earlier reported that Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle may not be on the best of terms, that seems to now be changing.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie both have been in touch throughout their pregnancies, despite living miles and miles apart.

A family friend told People magazine, "They would have known about each other's due dates.”

A royal insider also told the publication: "These times tend to bring families together. What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route."

Earlier, reports had revealed that the two started off on the wrong foot when Meghan decided to announce her pregnancy with Archie on the day of Eugenie’s wedding, making her upset for stealing her thunder. 

