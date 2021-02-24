Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Edward gives an update on father Prince Philip’s health

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

The British royal family is keeping their fingers crossed as Prince Philip fights off an infection in the hospital.

Prince Edward gave an update on his father’s health as he continues to stay at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London since over a week.

Speaking to Sky News, the Earl of Wessex said: "As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to him the other day, he's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

Edward was also asked if the Duke of Edinburgh was feeling frustrated staying at the hospital and he replied: "Just a bit. I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.”

More From Entertainment:

Michael B. Jordan looks back at his friendship with late pal Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan looks back at his friendship with late pal Chadwick Boseman
Kanye West spotted with his youngest son Psalm for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

Kanye West spotted with his youngest son Psalm for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce
Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie stayed in touch throughout their pregnancies

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie stayed in touch throughout their pregnancies

Prince Harry and Prince William reconnect on video call

Prince Harry and Prince William reconnect on video call

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are now parents to a baby boy

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are now parents to a baby boy
Oscar-nominated Gerard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault

Oscar-nominated Gerard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news

Britney Spears gives fans candid look into her romantic life, shares her pics with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears gives fans candid look into her romantic life, shares her pics with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle's nostalgic looks in leman-themed dress offer bliss to Americans

Meghan Markle's nostalgic looks in leman-themed dress offer bliss to Americans
Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter
Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City
TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos

TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos

Latest

view all