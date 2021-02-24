Prince Edward gives an update on father Prince Philip’s health

The British royal family is keeping their fingers crossed as Prince Philip fights off an infection in the hospital.

Prince Edward gave an update on his father’s health as he continues to stay at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London since over a week.

Speaking to Sky News, the Earl of Wessex said: "As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to him the other day, he's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

Edward was also asked if the Duke of Edinburgh was feeling frustrated staying at the hospital and he replied: "Just a bit. I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.”