Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell recently touched on the secret to their songwriting process record-breaking debut.

The sibling duo touched upon it all during their interview for Spotify HiFi this Monday and admitted the thee things they need for a good music video is “sunlight, a good sound system and good base” with “giant loud speakers.”

Eilish explained, “High quality audio means more info, there are things you will not hear if you don't have a good sound system. It's really important because we make music that wants to be heard the way it was made.”

That is not to say the duo always work together perfectly. During their interview Finneas interjected and left fans in toe curling laughter when he said, “There's little times when Billie was, like, chuckling in the background or she'll do whisper layers of each line.”

