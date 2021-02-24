Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for reportedly concocting a ‘self-serving’ plot designed to ‘compete’ with Queen Elizabeth.

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Hugo Vickers in his letter to The Times.

There Mr Vickers wrote, "The Queen has many demands on her time and can call on her family for support. The most successful members of the Royal Family are those who quietly support her rather than attempt to compete with her. It is a considerable shame that the Sussexes were not prepared to work within this system.”

"They had the whole of the Commonwealth to work for and both appeared committed to this. Instead, they headed into a political and commercial arena, which is contrary to everything the Royal Family stands for.”

"The Sussexes are self-serving: the working Royal Family the opposite. In the past year the Royal Family has indeed boosted our morale in many ways, rather different from lying barefoot in the park in California." 

