Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah called a 'disaster waiting to happen'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to  break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain’s royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

Scheduled to be broadcast on March 7, the interview of the US-based royal couple has made headlines, with some experts in UK experts criticizing the pair for their decision.

In a latest report on Harry and Meghan's upcoming interview, an expert said the couple's  interview with Oprah is a "disaster waiting to happen".

 “There were some reports that the Queen does trust Harry, that he won't put his foot in it or disgrace himself or the family, but these things do not go to plan do they?," said aily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers.

He added, “I think, not only does this create nervousness in the Palace, that this is something that they wouldn’t have wanted to happen, Harry and Meghan didn’t tell anyone at the Palace, they didn’t tell any of the senior royals.

“Certainly everyone found out about it at the same time on Twitter the other day,” said Russell Myers.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B claps back against ‘prejudiced’ wage disparity in Hollywood

Cardi B claps back against ‘prejudiced’ wage disparity in Hollywood
Sources address Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal tensions ahead of Oprah interview

Sources address Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal tensions ahead of Oprah interview
The Queen’s hesitation in stripping Prince Harry’s tiles revealed: report

The Queen’s hesitation in stripping Prince Harry’s tiles revealed: report
Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew's royal titles?

Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew's royal titles?
BTS slays MTV Unplugged with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ performance

BTS slays MTV Unplugged with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ performance
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth
TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets
Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’

Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

Latest

view all