Spider-Man: Marvel reveals official title of the latest sequel

Following 24 hours of intense speculations about the name of the new Spider-Man movie, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios officially disclosed the sequel’s name as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland-starrer will complete the trilogy that started with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and continued in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.





Revealing the name of the superhero film on the microblogging website, the studios put to rest the title rumours stoked by the three costars - Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya. The three castmembers trolled fans by sharing three different title cards on their respective social feeds.

Holland, in his Instagram post, shared a title card with the name of Spider-Man: Phone Home. Zoomer icon Zendaya also dropped her version, sharing the title card Spider-Man: Home Slice. Keeping close to his costars, Batalon also took to the photo and video-sharing app and shared his title - Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.



The funny posts by the superhero film stars let loose a game of creating titles that flooded the social media platforms.



The speculations were capped by returning director Jon Watts who revealed the final title No Way Home of the movie that premieres exclusively in theatres in the run-up to Christmas. The movie buffs gave thumbs up to the reveal. However, they had plenty more suggestions for the movie's title.



A change is Benedict Cumberbatch, who will feature as Doctor Strange. He will be seen in the mentoring garb - a role that was held by Tony Stark / Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.