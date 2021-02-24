Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Spider-Man 3 actors trigger mystery around movie title

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

We have no idea if it is true or otherwise. But, Spider-Man 3 actors Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon have teased two separate titles of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actors may be having fun trolling their fans.

Both the actors shared the first two different looks of the movie on their respective Instagram pages.

Holland teased the upcoming Spider-Man sequel’s title as Spider-Man: Phone Home while castmate Jacob Batalon also shared the movie’s title but a different one - Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

Sharing two different title cards, the actors let loose the fun with caption laced with laughter emojis. They also had the discussion rolling in the comments section under Batalon's post, with Holland writing, "Wait what?!?!?!?" in an attempt to spark confusion.

The third instalment of the franchise is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The film is set to be released on December 17.

Jamie Foxx will again take the role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, while Alfred Molina will bang as Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2.

A variation is Benedict Cumberbatch, who will star as Doctor Strange. He will be seen in the mentoring garb - a role that was held by Tony Stark / Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Actually, there is also a third title being tipped on social media posted by Zendaya, another Spider-Man 3 actress. 

Confused by multiple title, movie buffs said they need the answer to set the mystery at rest. Meantime, the American review-aggregation website for film and television Rotten Tomatoes also shared its post covering the titles.


More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter
Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City
TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos

TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos
Captain America is special for adorable personal element

Captain America is special for adorable personal element

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days
Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report

Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report
You will love Billie Eilish frolicking around on California beach

You will love Billie Eilish frolicking around on California beach
Kim Kardashian's fans begin listing out possible next partners for her

Kim Kardashian's fans begin listing out possible next partners for her
Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection

Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection
Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing

Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing
Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts

Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts
Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Latest

view all